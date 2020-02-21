Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is being sued for a 40% ownership stake by an alleged business partner of president David Feldman.

BKFC has burst onto the scene in the last few years with a series of impressive and memorable fights to go alongside what many consider to be a fascinating addition to the landscape of combat sports. We’ve seen the likes of Artem Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi and Jason Knight put it all on the line in the name of proving themselves under a completely different set of rules.

Alas, as reported by Forbes, it would appear as if the promotion has a few lingering issues they need to deal with before they can really progress as a brand — or even continue as one at all.

The plaintiff, Edward Stewart, has claimed that he and Feldman first began discussing the possibility of holding bare knuckle events way back in 2012. He then indicates that they both agreed to own 40% of the business with 20% going to a third party, and while they supposedly had some form of agreement in writing, Stewart does not have a copy of the documentation.

Between December 2013 and June 2018, Stewart has claimed that he invested a total sum of $250,500 — with one of their aims being to lure in the legendary Kimbo Slice for a fight.

“Throughout this time period, Stewart continued to ask Feldman for a written contract evidencing their agreement and for more information regarding the finances and affairs of their venture,” the complaint indicates.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride thus far for BKFC but as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t appear as if things are going to be settling down anytime soon.

For now, it’s just a case of seeing how things unfold as fans wait to see how this lawsuit impacts the state of the promotion.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.