David Feldman provides estimate on BKFC 6 PPV buys

Even from the early vantage point, BKFC 6 stood out as the biggest card yet from the upstart Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The card, which was topped by a sizzling grudge match between UFC veteran Artem Lobov and former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi, and featured a slew of UFC veterans and MMA notables, generated quite a bit of buzz throughout the combat sports world, and showed all the early signs of a major success for the promotion.

According to BKFC President David Feldman, it was just that. The organization’s head honcho says the BKFC 6 card is trending to hit somewhere in the region of 200,000 pay-per-view buys — a number that would rank higher than some recent UFC pay-per-views and can only be called a massive win for a new promotion.

“We got our digital numbers right away,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “In April, we did a certain amount, and in June, we did six times that digitally. It’s given us a gauge that we’re going to end up at the 200,000 line.”

In Feldman’s eyes, BKFC 6 demonstrated that bare knuckle fighting is an excellent meeting point for athletes from all combat sports.

“I think what it did is it showed this is truly a middle ground,” he said. “It’s not really boxing versus MMA. It’s a pretty good middle ground. Each and every one of these fighters have an equal chance of beating anybody. Most people didn’t think Artem had a chance at all.”

The card also proved that BKFC is rapidly picking up steam.