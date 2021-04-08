ONE on TNT 1 Results: Adriano Moraes KO’s Demetrious Johnson (Video)

After claiming Grand Prix victory, Demetrious Johnson is set to challenge Adriano Moraes for the flyweight championship at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event.

Johnson (30-4-1 MMA) won the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix back in October of 2019, this after defeating Danny Kingad by unanimous decision. The former UFC flyweight kingpin, ‘Mighty Mouse’, has gone 3-0 since being traded to ONE in October of 2018.

Meanwhile, Adrian Moraes (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with Demetrious Johnson for the first time since reclaiming the ONE Flyweight title with a win over Geje Eustaquio. The Brazilian has gone 5-1 over his past six fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to the aforementioned Eustaquio by split-decision.

The fight ended up to have a shocking conclusion, as in the second round Adriano Moraes was able to put away Demetrious Johnson with strikes.

Adrino Moraes KNOCKS OUT Demetrious Johnson to retain the ONE FC Flyweight Title! #ONEonTNT pic.twitter.com/8UhkwZET37 — CATCHWEIGHT Podcast (@catchweightpod) April 8, 2021

Official ONE on TNT 1 Result: Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Moraes fight next following his KO victory over Johnson this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!