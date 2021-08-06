Julianna Pena makes surprise appearance at UFC 265 press conference, asks Dana White ‘Where’s Amanda Nunes?’

Julianna Pena is no longer challenging for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 264 this Saturday night — that didn’t stop her from showing up anyway.

At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference in Houston, Texas, “The Venezuelan Vixen” got on one of the media microphones to shoot her shot.

“This question’s for Dana,” Julianna Pena began as White laughed. “Where’s Amanda, Dana? Where’s Amanda at?”

“She has COVID,” White responded with a laugh.

“It’s not too late to get her here I heard that she tested negative,” Julianna Pena said.

White fired back with slight confusion, “Oh yeah? I didn’t know that. Soon, honey. You’ll be fighting soon. Sit back, enjoy the fights this weekend, and you’ll be fighting very soon.”

“When? I heard December. Is that true?”

“I don’t know if that’s true or not,” said White. “We’ll see how this plays out. Soon. As soon as we can make it, we’ll make it. Alright? Thank you. Good to see ya.”

Julianna Pena was supposed to take on Holly Holm in May until Holm was forced out due to an injury. In turn, The Ultimate Fighter season 18 winner found herself positioned for her first career title shot against Amanda Nunes in the UFC 265 co-main event.

Hours after the conclusion of the press conference, the double champ responded.

Hey @VenezuelanVixen Did you ask about me? I’m here in sunny south Florida. I’m just as excited to see you too. Hopefully soon. Btw. You looked great tonight. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) August 6, 2021

“Hey @VenezuelanVixen Did you ask about me?” Nunes tweeted. “I’m here in sunny south Florida. I’m just as excited to see you too. Hopefully soon. Btw. You looked great tonight.”

In January, Julianna Pena defeated Sara McMann to rebound off a third-round guillotine submission loss to former featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie. As for Nunes, she most recently submitted Megan Anderson in the first round of their UFC 259 clash in March. Nunes hasn’t defended her 135-pound title since December 2019.