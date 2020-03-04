Weili Zhang concerned Joanna Jedrzejczyk will miss weight at UFC 248 due to her ‘plastic surgery’

Weili Zhang doesn’t know if Joanna Jedrzejczyk will make weight for their strawweight title fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 248, Zhang is set for her first title defense when she battles Jedrzejczyk. The Pole is looking to reclaim the strawweight title she held from March of 2015 to November of 2017.

Yet, Zhang believes Jedrzecjzyk may not even have a chance to do so as she believes the former champ may miss weight.

“Zhang Weili says she is concerned with Joanna Jedrzejczyk making weight because of her ‘plastic surgery’ #UFC248,” says reporter, Adam Hill.

Jedrzrejczyk reportedly had a hard time making weight last time out in her main event slot at UFC Tampa. There were reports that the former champ was looking to turn the fight into a catchweight bout days before. But, after all, she ended up making weight showing she could make weight after her surgery.

When Zhang, of course, is referring to the breast implants Jedrzejczyk had last year. But, as evidence by the Waterson fight, the Polish star can still make weight.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is 16-3 and coming off the decision win over Michelle Waterson. Before that, she lost to Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight belt after beating Tecia Torres by decision to return to the win column after the back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas to lose her title.

Weili Zhang, meanwhile, is on an incredible 20-fight winning streak and is 20-1 overall as a pro including being 4-0 inside the Octagon. In her last fight, she TKO’d Jessica Andrade in just 42 seconds to win the strawweight belt. She also became the first champion from China in the UFC.

This is no doubt an interesting fight and one many fans are looking forward to. But, as Zhang points out, there also may be some intrigue on Friday for the weigh-ins.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.