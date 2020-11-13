UFC 255: ‘Figueiredo vs Perez’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on pay-per-view once again next Saturday night as UFC 255 hits Sin City.

Event: UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

Date: Saturday, 21st November 2020

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (6.30pm/8pm/10pm EST)

While there had been a few question marks surrounding this UFC 255 card and what it’d look like, we now have a fascinating set of fights with two flyweight title showdowns serving as the main and co-main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo will defend the Flyweight Championship against Alex Perez in the UFC 255 main event, but prior to that, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to continue her dominant run as champion hen she puts the Women’s Flyweight Championship on the line against Jennifer Maia.

UFC 255 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)

Flyweight Championship – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight – Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Women’s Flyweight – Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Light Heavyweight – Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

UFC 255 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)

Flyweight – Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Middleweight – Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Women’s Flyweight – Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Welterweight – Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

UFC 255 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (6.30pm EST)

Welterweight – Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Middleweight – Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight – Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

The reigning champion in the UFC 255 co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko, seems to already have one eye on the future after recently teasing a third fight against rival Amanda Nunes.

“To be honest, I don’t know (when I’d like to fight Nunes) and I haven’t thought about it because right now I’m focused on my weight class – 125 pounds,” Shevchenko said. “All I have in mind these days is being dominant and retain my belt again and again, and that’s what I think of when I put thought in my near future. I think if this fight goes down in the future, I would definitely like to have the fans around me and the public back and not in an empty arena.”

What are your thoughts on the UFC 255 card?