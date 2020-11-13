UFC 255: ‘Figueiredo vs Perez’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on pay-per-view once again next Saturday night as UFC 255 hits Sin City.
Event: UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez
Date: Saturday, 21st November 2020
Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (6.30pm/8pm/10pm EST)
While there had been a few question marks surrounding this UFC 255 card and what it’d look like, we now have a fascinating set of fights with two flyweight title showdowns serving as the main and co-main event.
Deiveson Figueiredo will defend the Flyweight Championship against Alex Perez in the UFC 255 main event, but prior to that, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to continue her dominant run as champion hen she puts the Women’s Flyweight Championship on the line against Jennifer Maia.
UFC 255 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)
- Flyweight Championship – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez
- Women’s Flyweight Championship – Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia
- Welterweight – Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
- Women’s Flyweight – Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Light Heavyweight – Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig
UFC 255 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)
- Flyweight – Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
- Middleweight – Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
- Women’s Flyweight – Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
- Welterweight – Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby
UFC 255 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (6.30pm EST)
- Welterweight – Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
- Middleweight – Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Welterweight – Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov
The reigning champion in the UFC 255 co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko, seems to already have one eye on the future after recently teasing a third fight against rival Amanda Nunes.
“To be honest, I don’t know (when I’d like to fight Nunes) and I haven’t thought about it because right now I’m focused on my weight class – 125 pounds,” Shevchenko said. “All I have in mind these days is being dominant and retain my belt again and again, and that’s what I think of when I put thought in my near future. I think if this fight goes down in the future, I would definitely like to have the fans around me and the public back and not in an empty arena.”
What are your thoughts on the UFC 255 card?