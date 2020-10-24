UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains on Yas Island for tonight’s UFC 254 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2 MMA) will enter his showdown with Khabib on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by form of stoppage. In his most recent effort at UFC 249, ‘The Highlight‘ defeated Tony Ferguson by way of fifth round TKO to capture the promotions interim lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19. ‘The Eagle’ most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight crown.

The co-main event of UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ features a key middleweight battle between former division champion Robert Whittaker and surging contender Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier (13-4 MMA) will enter the event on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Copenhagen in September of 2019. Prior to defeating ‘The Joker’, Cannonier had earned TKO wins over former MMA champions in Anderson Silva and David Branch respectively.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (21-5 MMA) will be looking to build off the momentum of his recent win over Darren Till when he squares off with Cannonier at UFC 254. The former middleweight champion is hoping that an impressive win over ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will earn him a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that if Jared Cannonier can defeat Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, he will then receive the next title opportunity against reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya.

UFC 254 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje –

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker – Whittaker def. Cannonier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov – Volkov def. Harris via TKO in Round 2

Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun – Hawes def. Malkoun via KO at :18 of Round 1

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova – Murphy def. Shakirova via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:31 of Round 2

Lauren Murphy by sub. She looked great today! pic.twitter.com/hBocA8ojDC — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 24, 2020

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba – Ankalaev def. Cutelaba via KO in Round 1

UFC 254 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa – Tuivasa def. Struve via KO in Round 1

Casey Kenney vs. Nathaniel Wood – Kenney def. Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov – Rakhmonov def. Oliveira via submission (guillotine) at 4:40 of Round 1

Remember his name 🗣 🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov locks up the guillotine! [ #UFC254 is live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/QRo69og6BH ] pic.twitter.com/KtsipubxUm — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung – Ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

UFC 254 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick – Maverick def m. Jojua via TKO (cut) at 5:00 of Round 1

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev – Alvarez def. Yakovlev via submission (Armbar) at 3:00 of Round 1

First round armbar! El Fenomeno showing off his solid ground game at #UFC254. [ Main card at 2pm ET: https://t.co/QRo69oxI0h ] pic.twitter.com/GyXRQljURc — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

* Oliveira missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Rakhmonov

* Alvarez missed weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse to Yakovlev

