Report | Jared Cannonier vs. Darren Till bout scrapped from UFC 248

Jared Cannonier and Darren Till will not happen at UFC 248 after all.

Cannonier was originally expected to fight Robert Whittaker on the card but the former champ had to pull out. Since then, Till and Cannonier were linked to a fight. However, Dana White said the Englishman was hurt, while Till insisted any issues surrounded money. On Wednesday, Till took to social media to ask Donald Trump for his help in getting him a visa for the card.

Yet, it appears all that was for not as Brett Okamoto of ESPN is now reporting the fight will not happen at UFC 248.

Based on conversations I’ve had, a potentially sweet middleweight fight between Darren Till and Jared Cannonier is NOT going to happen on March 7 in Las Vegas. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 13, 2020

It should be expected that Cannonier will be the backup fighter for the main event featuring Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the belt. He will most likely weigh-in in case Romero misses weight or something happens to either fighter.

Jared Cannonier has not fought since UFC Copenhagen in September where he knocked out Jack Hermansson. Before that, he TKO’d Anderson Silva and David Branch. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak where he is 3-0 at middleweight. He’s also ranked fourth in the division.

Darren Till, meanwhile, is coming off his middleweight debut where he beat Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 by decision. He returned to the win column after he losing back-to-back fights to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley for the belt.

If the UFC will look to book Cannonier vs. Till for a later card is unknown at this time. But, it does make sense as the two are the top contenders for the belt, especially with Paulo Costa sidelined due to an injury.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.