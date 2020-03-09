Police reports filed following altercation between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega

The manager of Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” has confirmed that a police report has been filed following the UFC 248 incident with Brian Ortega.

Ever since the scheduled fight between Korean Zombie and Ortega back at UFC Busan was called off due to “T-City” sustaining an injury, it seems as if the animosity between these two men has only gotten stronger and stronger.

At UFC 248 this past weekend, reports began to surface that Ortega had approached Jay Park, a close friend of Chan Sung Jung’s, and slapped him before being escorted from the arena.

A police report has been filed after the @KoreanZombieMMA @BrianTcity beef hit a boiling point Saturday at #UFC248. Details: https://t.co/E0tRDOve1u pic.twitter.com/KSKwGPWu0G — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 9, 2020

The incident was believed to be in relation to a recent interview that Korean Zombie took part in, during which Jay Park served as his translator. Ortega is said to have gone up to Park and asked whether it was, in fact, him that helped to translate for the featherweight star, at which point Ortega slapped him.

In a statement to MMA Junkie, Iridium Sports Agency’s Jason House confirmed that police reports were filed.

“Both teams were contacted prior to last night’s event and were asked by the UFC to be respectful and to not have any confrontations,” House wrote of the run-in with Ortega. “Our team respected the UFC’s request and maintained our professionalism throughout the night. Police reports were filed immediately after the incident occurred and now it’s a matter for law enforcement officials to handle. Korean Zombie has always been a class act and will continue to be. Our objective remains the same; to put ourselves in the best position both inside and outside the cage to become the featherweight champion this year.”

In an update, Jay Park himself appeared to confirm that he isn’t actually going to sue Brian Ortega as the ongoing feud between these two men continues to escalate with each and every passing week.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/9/2020.