MMA community reacts to potential cancelation of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Early on Monday morning, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that he is stuck in Russia due to the country’s new travel restrictions. The implication here, of course, is that his long-awaited fight with Tony Ferguson now seems nearly impossible.

While the bout is not officially cancelled yet, it seems very unlikely that it will have to be. Considering Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to fight four times previously to no avail, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Unsurprisingly, the MMA community has already had a lot to say about this fight potentially falling through for a fifth time.

Here are some of the early reactions to the news:

I want to see this fight SO BADLY. But I want to see it with the crowd going nuts, the lights, the whole production. Some of that production is what makes these fights so incredible! I’m willing to wait for Khabib vs Tony until they can really do it right 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/m4vic5nj76 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) March 30, 2020

I have an idea… Hear me out on this one… Re-book Khabib vs Ferguson after Ramadan when there’s the possibility that some semblance of societal normalcy is restored. We’ve waited four years, we can wait another five months. https://t.co/A2svmqT6hH — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 30, 2020

Carole Baskin is the sole reason Khabib X Tony is in jeopardy. — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 30, 2020

April 18 Is Getting Close @TeamKhabib & You’re Hiding In Russia. Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Me From Whoopin’ That Ass. Don’t Use It As An Excuse To Back Out. You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1. Still My Bitch #DefendorVacate MF ⚾️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #ufc249 @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/TVQH4mnG2e — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 30, 2020

Agree with Aaron here. Been saying for a while, no need to rush this fight for the 18th. https://t.co/yoiZgK8LYo — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) March 30, 2020

We’re going to get a Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje interim lightweight title fight, aren’t we… #UFC249. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) March 30, 2020

I really hope the UFC just keeps booking Khabib vs. Tony until it happens. At this point we should all by immune to the sting of this fight falling through. We can survive a few more cancelations, and eventually it’s bound to stick. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) March 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on the potential fifth cancelation of this Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.