MMA community reacts to potential cancelation of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Tom Taylor
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Image via @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram

Early on Monday morning, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that he is stuck in Russia due to the country’s new travel restrictions. The implication here, of course, is that his long-awaited fight with Tony Ferguson now seems nearly impossible.

While the bout is not officially cancelled yet, it seems very unlikely that it will have to be. Considering Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to fight four times previously to no avail, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Unsurprisingly, the MMA community has already had a lot to say about this fight potentially falling through for a fifth time.

Here are some of the early reactions to the news:

What are your thoughts on the potential fifth cancelation of this Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.