Miesha Tate shares advice for Holly Holm following her controversial loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55: “Not a good game plan”

Miesha Tate has weighed in on tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 main event which saw Ketlen Vieira defeat Holly Holm by split decision.

Holm (14-6 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to action for the first in over eighteen months this evening. ‘The Preachers Daughter’ entered the contest on a two-fight winning steak, this after scoring decision wins over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana in her previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (13-2 MMA) had most recently competed back in November of 2021, where she scored a unanimous decision win over the aforementioned former title holder Miesha Tate. The Brazilian standout had gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in 2016 ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 main event resulted in a back and forth twenty-five minute affair. Holly Holm found most of her success in the clinch, but also dropped Ketlen Vieira with a side kick during the five-round contest. However, the Brazilian appeared to get off the more significant strikes throughout the course of the fight and that seemingly swayed two of the judges in attendance to score the bout in her favor.

Official UFC Vegas 55 Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 47-48)

A few hours after the conclusion of tonight’s event headliner, Miesha Tate (19-8 MMA) took to Twitter where she shared some advice for her former foe in Holm.

Not a good game plan by @HollyHolm I can say it bc I’ve made the mistake before too. she shoulda stayed on the outside & forced Ketlen to be the aggressor. Holly’s an excellent counter striker, she tired herself out by engaging in the clinch too much. Ketlen makes it look easy — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 22, 2022

Miesha Tate and Holly Holm have a history, with ‘Cupcake’ submitting ‘The Preachers Daughter’ to capture the promotions bantamweight title at UFC 196 in March of 2016.

Given that both ladies are now coming off losses to Ketlen Vieira, perhaps the time is right for Tate vs. Holm 2. Would you like to see a rematch?