Justin Gaethje auctioning off fight kit from Tony Ferguson fight to raise money for sick cousin

UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is auctioning off his fight kit and gloves from the Tony Ferguson fight to raise money for his sick cousin.

Gaethje took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a post about his cousin Jonathan, who needs specialized treatment. Gaethje’s family recently started a GoFundMe for Jonathan and now Gaethje is taking things a step further, as he is now auctioning off his fight kit and gloves from his fifth-round TKO win over Ferguson at UFC 249.

Justin Gaethje faces Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in a UFC lightweight title unification bout. The fight is expected to take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.