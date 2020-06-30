Jon Jones believes he “just has to get through round one” to beat Francis Ngannou if they end up fighting

Jon Jones knows there is a very real chance Francis Ngannou knocks him out if they end up fighting. But, the light heavyweight champion is confident in his skill set that he would be able to get the job done against ‘The Predator’.

Following Ngannou’s massive UFC 249 win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jones talked about moving up to heavyweight to fight him. It immediately caught the fans’ attention. Jones’ coach in Mike Winkeljohn said it was time for “Bones” to go to heavyweight.

The UFC then started to negotiate with Jones but those discussions ended quickly. ‘Bones’ has since gone on social media to complain about UFC fighter pay. He also added it may be a few years before he fights again but hopes a showdown with Ngannou can happen.

Yet, if a fight with Ngannou does happen, Jones knows there is a likely chance he gets knocked out.

“With Francis Ngannou, it is very simple. Get comfortable with the worst-case scenario. The worst-case scenario he knocks you the f**k out, he possibly fractures a bone in your face. That is the worst-case scenario, you get real comfortable with that idea, and then it becomes easy,” Jones said on Steve-O’s podcast. “If he doesn’t knock you out and break your face, you are smart, fast, you have a chin, you have great head movement, you can wrestle. There are a lot of ways things can play out. So, I just think about the worst-case scenario. [Just] get yourself mentally to a place where you are walking into that. Like, okay, I’m getting ready to go out there and this guy could possibly hurt me tonight.”

Ultimately, though, Jon Jones is confident that he would be able to avoid the power and secure a win. Bones also believes if he gets out of the first round, he wins the fight no matter what.

“Francis Ngannou is dangerous, yes, and I believe he has a chance to knock me the f**k out. Let’s say that out loud,” he explained. “But, if I don’t get knocked out, I believe I win that fight. I just have to get through round one and I win that fight.”

A fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would no doubt be interesting and something many fans would want to see. So, hopefully, the UFC and Bones figure out the pay so the fight can happen later this year or early 2021.

Who do you think would win, Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou?