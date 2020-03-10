Jay Park reacts to alleged Brian Ortega attack at UFC 248

Jay Park has given his thoughts and reaction to the alleged incident that took place between him and Brian Ortega at UFC 248 this past weekend.

Over the course of the last few days, more details have emerged regarding the supposed altercation between South Korean music star Jay Park and UFC featherweight star Brian Ortega. “T-City” is said to have slapped Park after he was unhappy with his involvement in trying to talk trash about him on behalf of Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie.

During an interview with ESPN on Monday, Park opened up and provided fans with his side of the story.

“I don’t know what he was tripping about,” Park said (vi MMA Junkie). “He was just mad for no reason, but I didn’t pay no mind. I was cool. I was just chilling. I was jet lagged just spacing out (after flying from South Korea), and then when ‘Zombie’ went to the bathroom all of a sudden I see someone pull up all of a sudden, and he’s like, ‘Hey, dog, are you Jay Park?’ And it just kind of caught me by surprise, and I was like, ‘Yeah?’ As I stood up, he smacked me. As I was standing up he smacked me. It was very narrow. There was chairs behind me so I kind of fell back, then I got up, and I pushed him. Whatever. There was a little scuffle or whatever, and people broke it up.”

“If it was just for attention — it’s good,” Park said. “To be honest, cool. I’ll take it on the chin for ‘Zombie.’ If it builds up the fight, cool. But if it was about the translation, I don’t know. He needs to reassess his life. That’s not it.”

“I felt I literally did nothing wrong,” Park said. “I didn’t know he was going to try and actually cause physical harm to me. I’m a singer, bro. I weigh 143 pounds. I’m like 40 pounds lighter than you. He’s the No. 2 UFC dude in the world. It doesn’t make you look tough. It was just weird. It was very, very weird.”

What do you make of this issue involving Brian Ortega, Jay Park and the Korean Zombie?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/9/2020.