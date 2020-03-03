Israel Adesanya shoots down staph infection rumors, claims it’s a ‘little scrape’

Israel Adesanya says he is not dealing with a staph infection on his arm.

On Sunday, a video of Adesanya doing a video interview circulated around and appeared to show a mark on the middleweight champion’s arm. Many on social media immediately said it was staph infection but “The Last Stylebender” says it is just a scrape.

“It’s just a little something, a little scrape of myself,” Israel Adesanya said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “That s**t happens, but whatever.”

When the champion was asked directly what it is, he denied it was staph and said he will never get staph ever in his life.

“A little something. I’ve never had staph. I never will,” he said. “I’ve had malaria damn near eight times. I don’t know what else I’ve had. Like you think staph’s going to f**k with me?”

Although he wouldn’t say what is on his arm, Israel Adesanya says it won’t affect him come fight night. He’s still confident he’ll defend his middleweight title on Saturday.

In the main event of UFC 248, Adesanya is looking for his first title defense when he takes on Yoel Romero. Although the Cuban is on a two-fight losing skid, this was a fight “The Last Stylebender” called for. He wants the toughest challenges and says Romero is that.

Adesanya is a perfect 18-0 in MMA including being 7-0 inside the Octagon. He has notable wins over the likes of Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, and Brad Tavares among others.

Whether or not Adesanya is telling the truth about his arm will most likely not be revealed until after the fight. But, he’s confident it won’t impact him at all.

