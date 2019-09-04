Greg Hardy returns at UFC Singapore, takes on long-absent “Man Mountain”

Controversial UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Singapore in October, and his opponent may surprise you.

The UFC announced Wednesday that Hardy will take on fellow heavyweight Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore, taking place October 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Hardy (5-1) has been busy for the UFC so far in 2019 as this will be his fourth bout since starting his career in the Octagon back in January. Hardy opened up his UFC career with a controversial DQ loss to Allen Crowder but has since rebounded with quick knockouts over Dmitry Smoliakov and Juan Adams. Hardy and his team were hoping to get a step up in competition after he destroyed his last two opponents, but the UFC clearly wants to take their time with Hardy and have been matching him up with lower-level fighters to this point. Danho qualifies as a lower-level heavyweight.

Danho (5-1-1, 1 NC) has not looked good in the UFC so far. He lost a technical decision to Daniel Omielanczuk in his UFC debut and then had a draw against Christian Colombo in his next fight. He has not fought since September 2016 and will be taking on Hardy after more than three years away from the cage. It seems clear what the UFC is trying to accomplish with the matchmaking in this one.

Both Hardy and Danho have won the majority of their bouts by knockout so we are likely to see someone end up knocked out in this fight. But based on the long layoff and the fact the UFC is trying to build Hardy’s highlight reel and you have to believe “The Prince of War” will defeat “Man Mountain” in this fight.

Are you excited to see Greg Hardy fight Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/4/2019.