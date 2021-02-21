Former UFC lightweight title challenger Gray Maynard roasts US Senator Ted Cruz

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Gray Maynard took to social media to roast the United States Senator Ted Cruz with a comical tweet.

Maynard took a shot at Cruz, who controversially left Texas during a winter storm to travel to Cancun, Mexico last week. The move to take a family vacation during the middle of the pandemic, especially with the state being in serious trouble due to these brutal snowstorms, has led to Cruz being smeared all over social media. Not to mention, UFC Vegas 19 winner Derrick Lewis had a hilarious quip earlier this week about taking a selfie with him at the airport. And now you can add Maynard to those who trolled Cruz.

Taking to his social media, Maynard posted a funny tweet referencing the Mike Judge movie “Idiocracy” and posting an old “tweet” from what appeared to be Cruz’s account.

Remember the movie “Idiocracy” pic.twitter.com/BBjRyiaQAN — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) February 20, 2021

Unfortunately, it looks like this quote in question is not real. According to the fact-checking website Snopes, it appears to be a fake tweet. But regardless of whether or not the tweet in question is real or fake, it was still a very funny message from Maynard, who has been more in the news lately than seemingly anytime in the last 10 years. The former UFC lightweight has been very outspoken lately about a number of topics, including politics, the current state of the UFC, and fighter pay. It’s unfortunate that this tweet he posted of Cruz is allegedly a fake, but it’s not like Maynard would have known that before he posted it.

In the meantime, look for Maynard to continue to be active on social media as he continues to speak up about different topics now that he has stepped away from his fighting life.

