Diego Sanchez paid full show and win money for canceled Donald Cerrone fight after being released from the UFC

Diego Sanchez was released from the UFC on Thursday night, but he was paid his show and win money.

Sanchez was supposed to have his retirement fight on May 8 against Donald Cerrone in a very intriguing bout. However, it was revealed he was out of the fight, and shortly thereafter, it was announced he was released from the promotion.

“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego and I like him very much and I hope he is OK,” White told Yahoo Sports about Diego Sanchez. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the Octagon with a knife. How [expletive] nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch,” White continued about Sanchez. “It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the [fighter-broadcaster] production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is bats*** nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.”

Although Diego Sanchez was released and pulled from his fight, the UFC did end up paying his full show and win money, he revealed to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

I just had an hour-long conversation with @DiegoSanchezUFC and Joshua Fabio. I will have their side of the story on Diego's release from the UFC shortly. Diego did say he was paid his full salary: $155k to show, $35k win bonus & $21k athlete outfitting bonus — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 30, 2021

“I just had an hour-long conversation with @DiegoSanchezUFC and Josh Fabia. I will have their side of the story on Diego’s release from the UFC shortly. Diego did say he was paid his full salary: $155k to show, $35k win bonus & $21k athlete outfitting bonus,” Iole reported.

Although White was not a fan of Fabia, the good news is the promotion is paying Diego Sanchez his full win and show money. Sanchez is a legend of the sport and is the TUF 1 middleweight champion. He also competed for UFC gold in his career but has struggled as of late.

What do you make of the UFC paying Diego Sanchez his full show and win money?