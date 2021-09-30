Dan Hooker steps up on short notice, faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has decided to step up on short notice, and he will face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 next month.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to break the news that Hooker is fighting Makhachev at UFC 267. That’s according to UFC president Dana White, who confirmed the fight is set.

DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. pic.twitter.com/DJvGnbWwlF — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 30, 2021

Hooker just fought last weekend at UFC 266 when he defeated Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision in a phenomenal performance by the New Zealand native. The win over Haqparast snapped a two-fight losing skid for Hooker, who had been defeated by Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in his two fights before that. With the win over Haqparast now in his back pocket, Hooker was in line to fight another ranked opponent, and he will get the chance to fight someone ranked in the top-five in Makhachev.

The Russian has looked phenomenal in the UFC with a 9-1 record overall and he is coming off of a lopsided win over Thiago Moises in his last fight. Makhachev was gunning to fight someone ranked in the top-five after Rafael dos Anjos was forced to pull out of UFC 267, but there was no one available. In the end, he’ll have to settle for someone ranked a few spots below him in Hooker, but everyone knows how tough and respected Hooker is, so this fight makes a lot of sense. Look for the winner to be just one more win away from getting a title shot at 155lbs if they look impressive in the fight.

