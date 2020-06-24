Dan Hooker says a knockout win over Dustin Poirier “makes Gaethje look like a bum”

Dan Hooker believes if he knocks out Dustin Poirier this weekend it will make Justin Gaethje look bad.

Gaethje and Poirier fought back in 2018 where “The Diamond” scored a fourth-round TKO win. Since then, Poirier went on to fight for the lightweight title while Gaethje is now the interim champion.

Ahead of the UFC on ESPN 12 main event, Gaethje has said that Poirier will merk Hooker. The Kiwi understands why Gaethje shares his take. He believes “The Highlight” is hoping Poirier wins because if Hooker scores a KO win, it will make the interim champion look like a bum.

“If someone knocks you out, you obviously want to see them do well and see them succeed because it makes you look better. Like if I go out there and knock Dustin Poirier out it makes, it kind of makes Gaethje look like a bum,” Hooker said on Submission Radio. “So, I guess he doesn’t want that. I think it is a 50-50 fight, me and Poirier. There is an equal chance I knock him out or he knocks me out. I’m prepared for that kind of fight. So, of course, Gaethje is going to hedge his bets against the guy that flatlined him.”

Entering the fight, Dan Hooker is a sizeable underdog but that hasn’t effected his confidence. He says it’s a 50-50 fight where he knows he could get knocked out. But, the Kiwi believes he’s just a little better than Poirier and will do enough to get his hand raised.

“I definitely know that he is a strong boxer, very strong wrestler, good ground game, very well-rounded, and main event experience,” he explained. “I’m very respectful of his skill and his ability. But, I just think I’m a little sharper in a few areas.”

Dan Hooker enters this fight on a three-fight winning streak. He has a KO win over James Vick and two decision victories over Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder. If he beats Poirier, he could very well be in a number one contender bout. Or, perhaps fight the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje later this year.

For now, Hooker’s focus is on Poirier, where he doesn’t think this fight will go the distance.

Do you agree with Dan Hooker, that if he KO’s Dustin Poirier, it makes Justin Gaethje look like a bum?