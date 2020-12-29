Conor McGregor boosted ESPN+ subscriptions from 6.6 to 7.6 million, says Disney exec

Earlier this year, Disney’s Bob Iger claimed that Conor McGregor helped drive ESPN+ subscriptions rise from 6.6 million to 7.6 million.

While there is so confirmation as to whether or not these numbers came directly from his win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at the start of the year, there’s no way of denying the overwhelming impact that can be felt throughout the sport of mixed martial arts whenever McGregor is in town.

McGregor is a marketing machine and despite all of the controversies he’s been associated with, he continues to reign supreme as the most popular fighter in the history of MMA.

With just a few weeks left to go before he steps back into the Octagon for his highly anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier, it’s safe to say that McGregor is feeling as confident as he’s ever been.

“Solid work in the 18oz’rs! Back on the horse! Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance! I am preparing a masterpiece!”

While these two men may be fighting at an entirely different weight class in comparison to their first contest, the power of McGregor is bound to be one of the biggest talking points in this fight. He’ll be coming into it as the favorite in the eyes of many but the rise of “The Diamond” that fans have witnessed in recent years simply cannot be understated. Conor has the ability to turn the lights off whenever he fights but he needs to dig deep if he wants to get Poirier out of there for a second time.

Both men will also be well aware of the fact that a Lightweight Championship opportunity will be all but guaranteed with a win, and if that isn’t enough of an incentive to go out there and put it all on the line, we’re not sure what is.

Given the impact Conor McGregor has had on ESPN+ subscriptions this year, the company is no doubt excited about his return to the cage.