Vitor Belfort wants to fight Yoel Romero: “That would be a great fight”

MMA legend Vitor Belfort says he wants to fight free agent Yoel Romero, promising that it would be a “great fight” for the fans.

Belfort has yet to make his debut for ONE Championship and is eager to get back into the cage in 2021. Belfort called out Wanderlei Silva in the past, and he recently called for ONE to sign former UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen to fight because at this point he just wants big fights against top-shelf opponents. One of those high-profile opponents just became available on the free-agent market when the UFC cut Romero. If ONE can get a deal done with Romero, then Belfort would take that fight.

Speaking to LowKickMMA, Belfort said that he would love to fight Romero and he believes it would be a great fight for the fans. Check out what “The Phenom” said.

“For sure. Come on man, that guy is a beast and my age so that would be great. That would be a great fight too,” Belfort said.

As Belfort noted, both he and Romero are the exact same age at 43, with both men turning 44 in 2021. Despite both men being up there in age, they both still have some good fights left in them. Romero exited the UFC on a three-fight losing skid but he only lost to elite competition in those fights. As for Belfort, he hasn’t fought since May 2018 when he suffered a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida. Despite the long layoff, Belfort is convinced that he can still go on a run in ONE Championship in 2021.

It remains to be seen what Romero will do. At this point, several promotions have come out and publicly dismissed their interest in the former UFC middleweight title contender, so it’s really anyone’s guess where he will end up. But if he wants to take his talents to Asia, then Belfort will be waiting across the cage for him there.

Do you want to see Vitor Belfort fight Yoel Romero?