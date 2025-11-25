Jeremy Miado to test flyweight momentum against surging finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev

Filipino striker Jeremy Miado faces surging Uzbek finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev in flyweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old Filipino brings newfound momentum from his successful weight class move, while the 24-year-old Uzbek carries a jaw-dropping 93 percent finishing rate into ONE Championship’s final U.S. primetime event of the year.

Miado spent years grinding through the strawweight ranks before moving up in February. The decision revitalized him completely. He secured a unanimous decision over Gilbert Nakatani at ONE Fight Night 28, displaying the speed and power that made him one of the Philippines’ most exciting talents. His trademark striking looked sharper than ever against the Japanese-American across their three-round battle.

The weight class change breathed new life into a career that needed it. Six of Miado’s victories came by knockout at strawweight, showcasing the electrifying finishing power that defines his style. Now at flyweight, he wants to waste no time reaching the division’s pinnacle. His finishing instincts face an immediate litmus test against an opponent who shares the same DNA.

Kholmirzaev earned his spot on ONE Championship’s global roster the hard way. He dominated the ONE Friday Fights series with a trio of highlight-reel finishes that announced his arrival in style. A tough setback in September 2024 could have derailed him, but the Uzbek responded with three consecutive stoppage victories that proved his resilience.

Avazbek Kholmirzaev delivers statement in U.S. primetime debut

The biggest win came this past July when Avazbek Kholmirzaev dominated former two-time DEEP Flyweight Champion Tatsumitsu Wada across three rounds. The decisive unanimous decision earned him a six-figure contract and solidified his main roster credentials. He quickly validated that investment at ONE Fight Night 37 earlier this month.

Willie van Rooyen entered their bout undefeated and dangerous, bringing world-class kickboxing fundamentals into the flyweight division. The South African applied early pressure that tested Kholmirzaev’s composure. But the Uzbek striker remained patient, waiting for his moment. When a scramble presented itself, he capitalized with a fight-ending armbar at 3:52 of the opening round.

The submission improved Kholmirzaev’s career record to 14-2 with an astonishing 13 finishes. That 93 percent finishing rate instantly makes him one of the flyweight division’s most dangerous young fighters. His relentless aggression overwhelms opponents before they can establish rhythm or strategy.

Miado understands the challenge waiting for him. His revitalized stand-up arsenal must overcome Kholmirzaev’s suffocating pressure and finishing instincts. Both fighters built their careers on ending fights early, making this clash a ticking time bomb from the opening bell. Something has to give when these two knockout artists collide in the Thai capital.