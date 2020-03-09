Joe Rogan gushes over Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Weili Zhang title fight at UFC 248

Joe Rogan “can’t stop thinking about” last night’s thrilling strawweight title fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

In the co-main event of UFC 248, Zhang put her newly acquired 115lbs title on the line against former division title holder, Jedrzejczyk.

The highly anticipated fight lived up to the hype, as Jedrzejczyk and Zhang proceeded to go to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes, much to the delight of Joe Rogan and the thousands watching worldwide.

After five rounds of heart-pounding action, Weili Zhang was awarded a split decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk by the judges in attendance.

The result was heavily disputed amongst the MMA Community, as UFC stars Conor McGregor and Valentina Shevchenko came out and said they had scored the bout in favor of Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

For UFC commentator Joe Rogan, he simply feels honored and fortune to have been in attendance for one of the greatest fights in history.

“There were so many great fights last night, but the women’s straw weight title between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life and I can’t stop thinking about it. I feel honored to be so fortunate to see that fight live and to be able to call it. Both women embody all that is best about being a champion. #RESPECT!” – Joe Rogan (via Instagram)

Jedrzejczyk was released from hospital earlier today and will likely be sidelined for some time due to her injuries. The same can likely be said for Weili Zhang, who like the Polish star, sustained a ton of damage during last night’s incredible fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 8, 2020