Joanna Jedrzejczyk details “rough” days dealing with facial injuries following UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk went to war with Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 248, producing one of the greatest fights in mixed martial arts history.

The brutal five-round contest culminated in a split-decision win for the Chinese champion, although many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Jedrzejczyk.

After the thrilling twenty-five minute affair, both Joanna and Weili were left with significant injuries for their efforts. Most notably Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who had suffered severe swelling on her forehead thanks to the power shots of Zhang.

The Polish star recently provided an update on her injuries during an interview with MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“There are still a few bruises, but I was laughing about the memes after my fight. Even though I cut myself off from social media I was still laughing, but I’m telling you guys from the next day, the swelling in my forehead went down and I couldn’t see out my left eye for two days. I had a vision of only five percent in my left eye – it was pretty rough. It is what it is, the swelling went down,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said.

She continued by providing fight fans with some positive news.

“I had an X-ray, I had an ultrasound, I had everything,” she said. “I went to the plastic surgeon in Poland and I small medical procedure on my ear. Everything is good with my head. I’m good!”

After starting her career a perfect 14-0, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has since gone 2-4 over her past six Octagon appearances.

During that stretch, Jedrzejczyk has suffered losses to Rose Namajunas x2, Valentina Shevchenko and the aforementioned Weili Zhang.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 28, 2020