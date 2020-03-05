Joanna Jędrzejczyk responds after Dana White suggests she’s been at the beach while Weili Zhang has been training

Dana White made headlines yesterday when he suggested that Joanna Jędrzejczyk has been at the beach while her opponent Weili Zhang has been non-stop training.

Jędrzejczyk and Zhang are slated to collide in the co-main event of UFC 248 Saturday night in Las Vegas, with the winner taking home the promotions coveted strawweight world title.

The former champion, Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-3 MMA), held the 115-pound title from March 2015 until November 2017 when she was dethroned by Rose Namajunas.

Since then, the Polish star has gone just 2-2, but is coming off of an impressive decision victory over Michelle Waterson in her most recent Octagon appearance.

While Joanna Jedrzejczyk appears to be in phenomenal shape for her title fight with Weili Zhang, UFC President Dana White recently suggested that the Pole is being outworked by her Chinese counterpart.

“These two, right now, if you look at Joanna, she’s out at the beach and living the lifestyle. Then you watch Weili Zhang’s posts on Instagram — hardcore training, non-stop training, all she thinks about is fighting — it’s fascinating.” White said.

After today’s heated staredown, where ‘JJ’ threatened Zhang for “messing with Polish Nation“, the former title holder spoke to TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter where she addressed the remarks made by UFC President Dana White.

“Man, I bet she hasn’t trained more for this fight than me,” Joanna Jędrzejczyk said. “I’ve trained thirty times a week, three times per day, and I put on hard work. Some people like to go home and do nothing. Drink beer or watch TV. I don’t do that. I like to enjoy my life you know? I want to do stuff I really love to. I don’t have to do things people want me to do. So I am living my life. I don’t live your life. I don’t need someone’s life. People are just jealous you know.”

