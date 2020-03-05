VIDEO | Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares bold words for Weili Zhang during heated staredown

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will have the opportunity to reclaim women’s strawweight gold on Saturday when she meets Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 248.

The former UFC strawweight title holder, Jedrzejczyk (16-3 MMA), is coming off a win over Michelle Waterson in her most recent Octagon appearance at October’s event in Tampa Bay.

That victory put Joanna back in the win column, as she had dropped her most previous fight, which took place at flyweight, to Valentina Shevchenko by way of decision.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will now face Weili Zhang for the promotions undisputed strawweight world title.

Zhang captured the promotions coveted 115-pound title back in August, when she needed less than a minute to put away former title holder Jessica Andrade.

Despite Zhang’s recent success and spectacular twenty-fight win streak, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is more than confident she will dispose of the Chinese star on Saturday night.

The pair met at today’s official press conference and some heated words were exchanged during their staredown.

I can’t express how excited I am for this fight pic.twitter.com/bcNeoIcKbW — Dana White (@danawhite) March 5, 2020

“What you have done yesterday to my fans, you never do that.” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said while in the face of Zhang. “You don’t f*ck with Polish Nation. But you never knew that. And, I will outclass you on Saturday, I promise you. You’ve never faced someone like me!”

Weili Zhang eventually had enough of Joanna’s trash talk and told the Polish standout to “shut up”.

“This is all that you know? I will shut your mouth with my fists. You’re like a little girl inside… I will show you.” Joanna Jedrzejczyk concluded.

