Islam Makhachev fires back at ‘bum’ Dillon Danis

On Monday, Conor McGregor stablemate Dillon Danis took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov training partner Islam Makhachev, keeping the beef between their two teams alive and well.

one day this fight needs to happen 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/NhYKvibBLN — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 26, 2019

“One day this fight needs to happen,” Danis wrote in a Tweet that included a photo of himself and Makhachev.

Before long, a response had been issued from Makhachev’s Twitter account.

Learn to fight first you bum https://t.co/pbnDLS76XE — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) August 26, 2019

“Learn to fight first you bum,” this Tweet read.

After Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov battled at UFC 229 in October 2018, the violence spilled out of the cage, as Nurmagomedov vaulted into the crowd to attack Dillon Danis. Danis and Nurmagomedov were promptly separated, but both ultimately received suspensions and fines for their roles in this headline-dominating fracas.

Islam Makhachev was also involved in this frenzy, tussling with the vanquished McGregor inside the cage as Danis and Nurmagomedov brawled outside it. He also received a fine and suspension.

Makhachev will return to the UFC’s Octagon at UFC 242 on September 7 in Abu Dhabi — a card that will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. He’ll be taking on Davi Ramos.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, is currently under contract with Bellator. The decorated Brazilian jiu jitsu specialist has gone 2-0 with the promotion, tapping Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey in his first two mixed martial arts bouts. Danis does not currently have a fight scheduled.

Does a future fight between Islam Makhachev and Dillon Danis interest you?