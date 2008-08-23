Sayif Saud next fight?
N/A
Sayif Saud last fight?
Sayif Saud won their last fight against
Manuel Otero by
Decision (Split) on
Aug. 23, 2008 at
SCA - Duke City Bike and Brawl 2.
Is Sayif Saud retired?
Sayif Saud last fought
Manuel Otero 13 years 8 months and 10 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Sayif Saud from?
Sayif Saud is from Dallas, Texas, United States.
Did Sayif Saud go to college?
Sayif Saud attended Texas Lutheran.
Has Sayif Saud ever been knocked out?
Sayif Saud has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Sayif Saud been fighting?
Sayif Saud has been fighting for a period of 8 months and 25 days, their first fight was on Nov. 28, 2007 at Titan FC 10 - Battlestar. They have accumalated roughly 3 minutes and 51 seconds of combat.