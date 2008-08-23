Sayif Saud Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 3-0-0

Sayif Saud next fight? N/A

Sayif Saud last fight? Sayif Saud won their last fight against Manuel Otero by Decision (Split) on Aug. 23, 2008 at SCA - Duke City Bike and Brawl 2.

Is Sayif Saud retired? Sayif Saud last fought Manuel Otero 13 years 8 months and 10 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Sayif Saud from? Sayif Saud is from Dallas, Texas, United States.

Did Sayif Saud go to college? Sayif Saud attended Texas Lutheran.

Has Sayif Saud ever been knocked out? Sayif Saud has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.