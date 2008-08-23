advertisement - continue reading below
Sayif Saud Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 3-0-0

Neal was born in Austin, Texas, United States. He played football at private university Texas Lutheran. However, he did not like the football program there and transitioned to compete in MMA, coached under Sayif Saud.

Last Fight: Manuel Otero
Age: 41
Height
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality: United States
Association: Fortis MMA
3 Wins
KO / TKO
1
33%
Submission
1
33%
Decisions
1
33%
0 Loss
KO / TKO
0
NAN%
Submission
0
NAN%
Decisions
0
NAN%

Wiki Stats

Residence Dallas, Texas, United States
Reach 75 in (191 cm)
Team Fortis MMA
Trainer Sayif Saud
Rank Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2012–present
University Texas Lutheran

FAQ's

Sayif Saud next fight?
N/A
Sayif Saud last fight?
Sayif Saud won their last fight against Manuel Otero by Decision (Split) on Aug. 23, 2008 at SCA - Duke City Bike and Brawl 2.
Is Sayif Saud retired?
Sayif Saud last fought Manuel Otero 13 years 8 months and 10 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Sayif Saud from?
Sayif Saud is from Dallas, Texas, United States.
Did Sayif Saud go to college?
Sayif Saud attended Texas Lutheran.
Has Sayif Saud ever been knocked out?
Sayif Saud has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Sayif Saud been fighting?
Sayif Saud has been fighting for a period of 8 months and 25 days, their first fight was on Nov. 28, 2007 at Titan FC 10 - Battlestar. They have accumalated roughly 3 minutes and 51 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Manuel Otero SCA - Duke City Bike and Brawl 2
Aug/23/2008 		Decision (Split) 0 0:00
win Brad Nordquist SCA - Duke City Brawl 2
May/17/2008 		TKO 1 0:00
win Matt Williamson Titan FC 10 - Battlestar
Nov/28/2007 		Submission Mike England 1 3:51
