Heather Hardy Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 2-2-0

FAQ's

Heather Hardy next fight? N/A

Heather Hardy last fight? Heather Hardy lost their last fight against Taylor Turner by TKO (Punches and Elbows) on Jun. 14, 2019 at Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie.

Is Heather Hardy retired? Heather Hardy last fought Taylor Turner 2 years 10 months and 19 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Heather Hardy from? Heather Hardy is from Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Has Heather Hardy ever been knocked out? Heather Hardy has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches and Elbows) from Taylor Turner on Jun. 14, 2019 at Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie