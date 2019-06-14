|Last Fight:
|Taylor Turner
|Age:
|39
|Height
|5'5"
|Weight
|125 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Heat"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|Reach
|64 in (163 cm)
|Style
|Boxing, Kickboxing
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Renzo Gracie Academy (2017–2019) Serra-Longo Fight Team (2019–present)
|Years active
|Mixed Martial Arts: 2017–present Boxing: 2010–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Taylor Turner
|Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie
Jun/14/2019
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|Blake Grice
|1
|3:53
|win
|Ana Julaton
|Bellator 194 - Nelson vs. Mitrione
Feb/16/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Kevin MacDonald
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Kristina Williams
|Bellator 185 - Mousasi vs. Shlemenko
Oct/20/2017
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Todd Anderson
|2
|2:00
|win
|Alice Yauger
|Bellator 180 - Sonnen vs. Silva
Jun/24/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|John McCarthy
|3
|4:47