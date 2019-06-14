advertisement - continue reading below
Heather Hardy Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 2-2-0

Heather Hardy was born on January 25, 1982 to John and Linda Hardy and is of Irish descent. She has two younger siblings, Kaitlyn and Colin. Hardy had married her highschool sweetheart in 2004, but after some hard times the pair divorced in 2010. Hardy was raised in Gerritsen Beach in South Brooklyn.

Last Fight: Taylor Turner
Age: 39
Height 5'5"
Weight 125 lbs
Nick Name: "The Heat"
Nationality: United States
Association:
2 Wins
KO / TKO
1
50%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
50%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
2
100%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Reach 64 in (163 cm)
Style Boxing, Kickboxing
Stance Orthodox
Team Renzo Gracie Academy (2017–2019) Serra-Longo Fight Team (2019–present)
Years active Mixed Martial Arts: 2017–present Boxing: 2010–present

FAQ's

Heather Hardy next fight?
N/A
Heather Hardy last fight?
Heather Hardy lost their last fight against Taylor Turner by TKO (Punches and Elbows) on Jun. 14, 2019 at Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie.
Is Heather Hardy retired?
Heather Hardy last fought Taylor Turner 2 years 10 months and 19 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Heather Hardy from?
Heather Hardy is from Brooklyn, New York, United States.
Has Heather Hardy ever been knocked out?
Heather Hardy has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches and Elbows) from Taylor Turner on Jun. 14, 2019 at Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie
How long has Heather Hardy been fighting?
Heather Hardy has been fighting for a period of 1 year 11 months and 20 days, their first fight was on Jun. 24, 2017 at Bellator 180 - Sonnen vs. Silva. They have accumalated roughly 40 minutes and 40 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Taylor Turner Bellator 222 - MacDonald vs. Gracie
Jun/14/2019 		TKO (Punches and Elbows) Blake Grice 1 3:53
win Ana Julaton Bellator 194 - Nelson vs. Mitrione
Feb/16/2018 		Decision (Unanimous) Kevin MacDonald 3 5:00
loss Kristina Williams Bellator 185 - Mousasi vs. Shlemenko
Oct/20/2017 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Todd Anderson 2 2:00
win Alice Yauger Bellator 180 - Sonnen vs. Silva
Jun/24/2017 		TKO (Punches) John McCarthy 3 4:47
