Alex Nicholson Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 19-16-0

FAQ's

Alex Nicholson next fight? N/A

Alex Nicholson last fight? Alex Nicholson won their last fight against Tony Lopez by KO (Knee) on Dec. 17, 2021 at GFC 3 - Gamebred Fighting Championship 3.

Is Alex Nicholson retired? Alex Nicholson last fought Tony Lopez 4 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Alex Nicholson from? Alex Nicholson is from Apopka, Florida, United States.

Has Alex Nicholson ever been knocked out? Alex Nicholson has lost 6 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Josh Copeland on Oct. 05, 2018 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 8: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 1