|Last Fight:
|Tony Lopez
|Age:
|32
|Height
|6'4"
|Weight
|230 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Spartan"
|Nationality:
|United States
|Association:
|American Top Team Orlando
|Residence
|Orlando, Florida, United States
|Reach
|77.5 in (197 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|American Top Team OrlandoUFC Gym Winter Springs
|Rank
|Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-JitsuBlack belt in Tae Kwon Do
|Years active
|2014–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Tony Lopez
|GFC 3 - Gamebred Fighting Championship 3
Dec/17/2021
|KO (Knee)
|Sammy Collingwood
|1
|1:48
|win
|Johnathan Ivey
|GFC 2 - Gamebred Fighting Championship 2
Oct/01/2021
|TKO (Knees and Elbows)
|Fred Griswold
|1
|1:56
|loss
|Francimar Barroso
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 9: 2019 Season PFL Playoffs 3
Oct/31/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|2
|5:00
|win
|Ezekiel Wily
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 6: 2019 Regular Season
Aug/08/2019
|KO (Punches)
|Gary Copeland
|1
|3:07
|loss
|Francimar Barroso
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2019 Regular Season
Jun/06/2019
|Decision (Split)
|Kevin MacDonald
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Josh Copeland
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 8: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 1
Oct/05/2018
|KO (Punch)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|1:27
|win
|Jack May
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 8: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 1
Oct/05/2018
|TKO (Leg Kick and Punches)
|Kerry Hatley
|1
|2:03
|loss
|Philipe Lins
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 4: 2018 Regular Season
Jul/19/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|3:39
|win
|Jake Heun
|Professional Fighters League - PFL 1: 2018 Regular Season
Jun/07/2018
|KO (Flying Knee)
|Dan Miragliotta
|2
|0:58
|win
|Ricco Rodriguez
|AFC 24 - CamSoda Legends
Apr/26/2018
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|1
|1:27
|loss
|Ryan Spann
|LFA 32 - Allen vs. Hernandez
Jan/26/2018
|KO (Punches)
|1
|4:24
|win
|Daniel Madrid
|Iron Boy Promotions - Iron Boy MMA 9
Nov/18/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|1:42
|win
|Chris Barnett
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 42
Oct/14/2017
|KO (Elbow)
|Larry Folsom
|1
|0:40
|win
|Demoreo Dennis
|NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 8
Sep/16/2017
|KO (Elbow)
|1
|1:06
|loss
|Jack Hermansson
|UFC Fight Night 109 - Gustafsson vs. Teixeira
May/28/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Bobby Rehman
|1
|2:00
|loss
|Sam Alvey
|UFC Fight Night 98 - Dos Anjos vs. Ferguson
Nov/05/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Herb Dean
|3
|5:00
|win
|Devin Clark
|UFC Fight Night 91 - McDonald vs. Lineker
Jul/13/2016
|KO (Punch)
|Bobby Wombacher
|1
|4:57
|loss
|Misha Cirkunov
|UFC Fight Night 82 - Hendricks vs. Thompson
Feb/06/2016
|Submission (Neck Crank)
|Herb Dean
|2
|1:28
|win
|Chaz Morgan
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 34
Aug/01/2015
|TKO
|Josh Rutgers
|1
|4:03
|win
|Dillon Cleckler
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 33
Mar/28/2015
|KO
|Larry Downs Jr.
|2
|1:34
|win
|Ronnie Phillips
|FCF - Florida Championship Fighting
Jan/30/2015
|TKO (Head Kick and Punches)
|Josh Rutgers
|1
|4:08
|win
|Chase Sherman
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 31
Dec/05/2014
|TKO
|Andrew Glenn
|1
|N/A
|win
|Derrick Brown
|TAC - Top Alliance Combat 3
Sep/06/2014
|Submission (Neck Crank)
|1
|4:56
|loss
|Mark Inge
|TAC - Top Alliance Combat 1
Apr/12/2014
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Baraq Hunter
|Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 27
Feb/08/2014
|KO
|Daniel Torres
|1
|0:37
|win
|Patrick Edwards
|AFC - Arena Fighting Championships 3
Nov/16/2013
|Decision (Split)
|3
|3:00
|loss
|Brad Taylor
|Breakthrough MMA 9 - Night of Champions 2
Aug/24/2013
|KO (Punch)
|3
|0:10
|loss
|Lexton Steed
|AFC - Arena Fighting Championships 2
Jul/26/2013
|TKO (Referee Stoppage)
|3
|1:21
|win
|Mike Miller
|Breakthrough MMA 8 - Proving Ground 8
May/18/2013
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|2
|0:22
|loss
|Robert Reed
|Breakthrough MMA 6 - Night of Champions
Nov/16/2012
|Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)
|Josh Rutgers
|3
|2:17
|loss
|Robert Reed
|Fighters Source - Fighters Source
Aug/19/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|3:00
|loss
|Mike McCusker
|Breakthrough MMA 5 - Proving Ground 5
Aug/17/2012
|Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
|Josh Rutgers
|2
|1:33
|loss
|Garrick James
|ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 7
Jun/30/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|3:00
|win
|Rick Turner
|Breakthrough MMA 4 - Proving Ground 4
Jun/08/2012
|Decision
|5
|3:00
|loss
|Garrick James
|ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 6
Apr/21/2012
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|2:17