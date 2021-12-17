advertisement - continue reading below
Alex Nicholson Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 19-16-0

Born and raised in Apopka, Florida, Nicholson played basketball growing up before being introduced to martial arts and boxing. In boxing, he was a Florida Golden Gloves Champion, as well as a state amateur Muay Thai champion, in which he was undefeated.

Last Fight: Tony Lopez
Age: 32
Height 6'4"
Weight 230 lbs
Nick Name: "The Spartan"
Nationality: United States
Association: American Top Team Orlando
19 Wins
KO / TKO
15
78%
Submission
3
15%
Decisions
2
10%
16 Losses
KO / TKO
6
37%
Submission
4
25%
Decisions
6
37%

Wiki Stats

Residence Orlando, Florida, United States
Reach 77.5 in (197 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team American Top Team OrlandoUFC Gym Winter Springs
Rank Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-JitsuBlack belt in Tae Kwon Do
Years active 2014–present

FAQ's

Alex Nicholson next fight?
N/A
Alex Nicholson last fight?
Alex Nicholson won their last fight against Tony Lopez by KO (Knee) on Dec. 17, 2021 at GFC 3 - Gamebred Fighting Championship 3.
Is Alex Nicholson retired?
Alex Nicholson last fought Tony Lopez 4 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Alex Nicholson from?
Alex Nicholson is from Apopka, Florida, United States.
Has Alex Nicholson ever been knocked out?
Alex Nicholson has lost 6 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Josh Copeland on Oct. 05, 2018 at Professional Fighters League - PFL 8: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 1
How long has Alex Nicholson been fighting?
Alex Nicholson has been fighting for a period of 9 years 7 months and 27 days, their first fight was on Apr. 21, 2012 at ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 6. They have accumalated roughly 3 hours, 53 minutes and 0 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Tony Lopez GFC 3 - Gamebred Fighting Championship 3
Dec/17/2021 		KO (Knee) Sammy Collingwood 1 1:48
win Johnathan Ivey GFC 2 - Gamebred Fighting Championship 2
Oct/01/2021 		TKO (Knees and Elbows) Fred Griswold 1 1:56
loss Francimar Barroso Professional Fighters League - PFL 9: 2019 Season PFL Playoffs 3
Oct/31/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 2 5:00
win Ezekiel Wily Professional Fighters League - PFL 6: 2019 Regular Season
Aug/08/2019 		KO (Punches) Gary Copeland 1 3:07
loss Francimar Barroso Professional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2019 Regular Season
Jun/06/2019 		Decision (Split) Kevin MacDonald 3 5:00
loss Josh Copeland Professional Fighters League - PFL 8: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 1
Oct/05/2018 		KO (Punch) Kerry Hatley 1 1:27
win Jack May Professional Fighters League - PFL 8: 2018 Season PFL Playoffs 1
Oct/05/2018 		TKO (Leg Kick and Punches) Kerry Hatley 1 2:03
loss Philipe Lins Professional Fighters League - PFL 4: 2018 Regular Season
Jul/19/2018 		TKO (Punches) Dan Miragliotta 2 3:39
win Jake Heun Professional Fighters League - PFL 1: 2018 Regular Season
Jun/07/2018 		KO (Flying Knee) Dan Miragliotta 2 0:58
win Ricco Rodriguez AFC 24 - CamSoda Legends
Apr/26/2018 		TKO (Submission to Punches) 1 1:27
loss Ryan Spann LFA 32 - Allen vs. Hernandez
Jan/26/2018 		KO (Punches) 1 4:24
win Daniel Madrid Iron Boy Promotions - Iron Boy MMA 9
Nov/18/2017 		TKO (Punches) 1 1:42
win Chris Barnett Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 42
Oct/14/2017 		KO (Elbow) Larry Folsom 1 0:40
win Demoreo Dennis NLFC - Next Level Fight Club 8
Sep/16/2017 		KO (Elbow) 1 1:06
loss Jack Hermansson UFC Fight Night 109 - Gustafsson vs. Teixeira
May/28/2017 		TKO (Punches) Bobby Rehman 1 2:00
loss Sam Alvey UFC Fight Night 98 - Dos Anjos vs. Ferguson
Nov/05/2016 		Decision (Unanimous) Herb Dean 3 5:00
win Devin Clark UFC Fight Night 91 - McDonald vs. Lineker
Jul/13/2016 		KO (Punch) Bobby Wombacher 1 4:57
loss Misha Cirkunov UFC Fight Night 82 - Hendricks vs. Thompson
Feb/06/2016 		Submission (Neck Crank) Herb Dean 2 1:28
win Chaz Morgan Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 34
Aug/01/2015 		TKO Josh Rutgers 1 4:03
win Dillon Cleckler Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 33
Mar/28/2015 		KO Larry Downs Jr. 2 1:34
win Ronnie Phillips FCF - Florida Championship Fighting
Jan/30/2015 		TKO (Head Kick and Punches) Josh Rutgers 1 4:08
win Chase Sherman Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 31
Dec/05/2014 		TKO Andrew Glenn 1 N/A
win Derrick Brown TAC - Top Alliance Combat 3
Sep/06/2014 		Submission (Neck Crank) 1 4:56
loss Mark Inge TAC - Top Alliance Combat 1
Apr/12/2014 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Baraq Hunter Square Ring Promotions - Island Fights 27
Feb/08/2014 		KO Daniel Torres 1 0:37
win Patrick Edwards AFC - Arena Fighting Championships 3
Nov/16/2013 		Decision (Split) 3 3:00
loss Brad Taylor Breakthrough MMA 9 - Night of Champions 2
Aug/24/2013 		KO (Punch) 3 0:10
loss Lexton Steed AFC - Arena Fighting Championships 2
Jul/26/2013 		TKO (Referee Stoppage) 3 1:21
win Mike Miller Breakthrough MMA 8 - Proving Ground 8
May/18/2013 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 2 0:22
loss Robert Reed Breakthrough MMA 6 - Night of Champions
Nov/16/2012 		Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Josh Rutgers 3 2:17
loss Robert Reed Fighters Source - Fighters Source
Aug/19/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 3:00
loss Mike McCusker Breakthrough MMA 5 - Proving Ground 5
Aug/17/2012 		Submission (Rear Naked Choke) Josh Rutgers 2 1:33
loss Garrick James ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 7
Jun/30/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 3:00
win Rick Turner Breakthrough MMA 4 - Proving Ground 4
Jun/08/2012 		Decision 5 3:00
loss Garrick James ROAW - Rise of a Warrior 6
Apr/21/2012 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 2:17
