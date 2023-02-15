Tommy Fury has been sending sparring partners to the hospital ahead of Jake Paul fight: “We’ve had a few cold knockouts”

Tommy Fury has been sending his sparring partners to the hospital ahead of his upcoming showdown with Jake Paul.

It will be Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on Sunday, February 26th at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The event will air on ESPN+ and FITE+ pay per view (PPV).

The fight is being labelled ‘The Truth’.

The 26-year-old Paul is coming into the match with a 6-0 record, four of those by knockout.

Fury, 23, is sporting an 8-0 record, with four wins coming by knockout as well.

Ravi Samani, acting head of marketing, PR and communications at Skill Challenge Entertainment, in the lead up to the boxing match said:

“This is an epic encounter that’s simply unmissable for boxing fans across the Kingdom, region and the world. These two global superstars have never lost a fight. There is genuine dislike between the fighters, and both have made bold predictions and promises. Fireworks await and under the bright lights of our stunning purpose-built arena in Diriyah, the time for talk is over. Get your tickets now.”

The much-anticipated battle in the ring was originally scheduled for 2021, but Fury had to withdraw citing injury and illness.

Speaking to the ‘Daily Mail‘, John Fury (Tommy’s father) spoke about how well his training has been going and advising that sparring partners have been sent to hospital:

“We’ve had good class kids in the gym. We’ve had heavyweights in, cruiser weights in, light heavyweights in, we’ve had them all. They’ve all been good, class, young, hungry men. But bring it. He’s been handling them very well. There have been a few visits to the hospital for the sparring partners but that’s boxing. He’s been doing them some damage. We’ve had a hairline fracture in the jaw, and we’ve had a few knockdowns. We’ve had a few cold knockouts from Tommy. He’s been destroying his sparring partners. You can ask them. He knows who they are. They know whether Tommy is the real deal or not.”

As for John’s thoughts on the outcome of the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul match, he’s confident that his son will win the fight on February 26 and knock Paul out in the process saying:

“There is no way he (Jake Paul) can beat Tommy. After what I have been seeing in the gym, there is no way he can. He’ll be lucky to even land a punch on Tommy. The first time Tommy connects with the right it will be over.”

Will you be watching ‘The Truth’? Do you believe it will be Fury or Paul who will come out the victor?

