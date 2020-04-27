Mike Tyson explains why Floyd Mayweather will make a great boxing trainer

Boxing legend Mike Tyson believes that pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather will make a great boxing trainer if that is what he chooses to do in retirement.

Mayweather is retired from boxing, though he’s kept the door open for a return and has teased high-profile matchups against MMA fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Still, “Money” mentioned recently that he won’t fight again in 2020 and instead is planning on getting into coaching to teach the next wave of boxing stars the sweet science. If that’s what happens, Tyson believes he will be an excellent trainer.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tyson explained why Mayweather will make a great trainer. Unlike other trainers, many who were failed fighters, Tyson believes Mayweather has a different makeup that will make him succeed in the art of coaching.

“Mostly, the guy that’s the great trainer is not the great fighter and that’s why he becomes the great trainer,” Tyson said.

“I give Floyd a good chance because Floyd’s a gym rat, that’s all he does. You see him in the club for one week but he’s in the gym every day for 25 years. Even when he goes out and party, he’s back in the gym the next day. He does it in his sleep, this is what he do.”

Mayweather’s uncle Roger, who recently passed away, was also a boxing world champion before becoming a high-profile trainer, so it’s in his nephew’s roots to do so. The younger Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time and has an incredible amount of knowledge about the sport that made him rich. If Mayweather indeed chooses to go this route with his life, the younger generation of boxers will be all the better for it.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson that Floyd Mayweather will make a great boxing trainer?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/27/2020.