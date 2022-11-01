Former heavyweight pro boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion in cocaine through U.S. ports

Goran Gogic, a former heavyweight boxer from Montenegro, has been charged after trafficking cocaine.

According to Reuters, Gogic was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday with trafficking 22 tons of cocaine worth over $1 billion. Most of it came under one seizure which is part of one of the largest cocaine seizures in American history.

The report states that Gogic was arrested on Sunday night while trying to board a flight to Zurich from Miami International Airport.

Since being arrested, prosecutors charged him with three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, and one count of conspiracy. Each count carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and possible life sentence. He will have another detention hearing on Nov. 7.

Goran Gogic’s charges are from the seizures of 22 tons of cocaine from three commercial cargo ships in 2019. 19.8 tons was on one ship MSC Gayane while it was docked at Philadelphia’s Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

According to the report, Gogic and his crew were able to transport cocaine to Europe from Colombia through American ports. The crew hoisted the drugs through cranes and nets at night onto cargo ships from approaching speedboats along the ships’ routes.

Gogic Claims His Innocence

After an investigation, it was determined that the former heavyweight boxer in Gogic oversaw the logistics, coordinating with crew members, Colombian traffickers, and European dockworkers to benefit himself and his Balkan-based cartel.

Following the arrest of Gogic, a U.S. attorney called it “a resounding victory for law enforcement.”

Although eight crew members have pleaded guilty, Gogic’s lawyer Lawrence Hashish, claimed the boxer is innocent.

“These charges came as a surprise to him. He maintains his innocence, and had come to the U.S. for a boxing convention in Puerto Rico,” Hashish said about Gogic.

Goran Gogic fought from 2001 to 2012 and went 21-4-2 with 14 wins by KO.

