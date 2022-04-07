Former UFC fighter Houston Alexander gets injected with adrenaline and smashes a dummy for science (Video)

An old clip is doing the rounds on TikTok of former UFC fighter Houston Alexander being injected with adrenaline.

Throughout the course of his combat sports career, Houston Alexander has had a lot of headline-making moments. From UFC to Bellator and beyond, the 50-year-old holds a 17-16-1 (2) pro record in mixed martial arts.

In his most recent outing he actually jumped ship to BKFC to test his hand at bare-knuckle boxing. After just 34 seconds he was able to knock Wes Combs out cold to take his record to 1-0, with the fight taking place last year.

If we fast forward over a decade ago, Alexander took part in a show called Sport Science that runs through a series of interesting experiments. in Houston’s case, they injected him with 0.6 mg of adrenaline to see what kind of effect it had on his punching power.

His performance levels were first monitored after getting words of encouragement from his coach before they turned to the adrenaline experiment.

The conclusion saw him generate 900lbs of force in the wake of being injected with synthetic adrenaline.

Whether or not anything was necessarily gained appears to be irrelevant, with the majority of viewers simply sitting back and enjoying the show – as bizarre as it may be.

What was your favourite moment from the career of Houston Alexander?