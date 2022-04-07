Former UFC fighter Houston Alexander gets injected with adrenaline and smashes a dummy for science (Video)

By
Harry Kettle
-
Houston Alexander, BKFC 21,
Houston Alexander @ BKFC 21

An old clip is doing the rounds on TikTok of former UFC fighter Houston Alexander being injected with adrenaline.

Throughout the course of his combat sports career, Houston Alexander has had a lot of headline-making moments. From UFC to Bellator and beyond, the 50-year-old holds a 17-16-1 (2) pro record in mixed martial arts.

In his most recent outing he actually jumped ship to BKFC to test his hand at bare-knuckle boxing. After just 34 seconds he was able to knock Wes Combs out cold to take his record to 1-0, with the fight taking place last year.

If we fast forward over a decade ago, Alexander took part in a show called Sport Science that runs through a series of interesting experiments. in Houston’s case, they injected him with 0.6 mg of adrenaline to see what kind of effect it had on his punching power.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

His performance levels were first monitored after getting words of encouragement from his coach before they turned to the adrenaline experiment.

The conclusion saw him generate 900lbs of force in the wake of being injected with synthetic adrenaline.

Whether or not anything was necessarily gained appears to be irrelevant, with the majority of viewers simply sitting back and enjoying the show – as bizarre as it may be.

What was your favourite moment from the career of Houston Alexander?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Alexander Volkanovski reveals goal to move to lightweight by the end of 2022
  2. Just Scrap Radio Ep. 73 with Alexander Volkanovski, Mackenzie Dern, Ian Garry, Eddie Cha, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Vinc Pichel, and Jared Vanderaa
  3. What’s next for Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov after UFC London?
  4. Dan Hooker gives prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung title fight: “Zombie’s getting knocked out”
  5. Alexander Volkanovski plans to silence his doubters in UFC 273 title fight with Korean Zombie: “I do think it will be an eye-opener”