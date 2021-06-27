Video | Chaos erupts at R3 Fighting Championship in Moscow, wild brawl ensues

Absolute chaos erupted in the cage at today’s R3 Fighting Championship in Moscow, which culminated in a wild brawl between opposing team members.

The event, which showcased a grand total of 28 mixed martial arts bouts, was headlined by a welterweight bout between Furkatbek Karimov and Magomed Abdukhalikov.

Following the conclusion of the fight, tempers spilled over inside of the cage resulting in one of the craziest brawls in MMA History.

Check out the wild highlights courtesy of Caposa on Twitter:

Chaos at R3 Fighting Championship in Moscow. No idea what's going on, but these things happen in Russian MMA. pic.twitter.com/OKnUTa7Zho — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

As noted by Caposa above, post-fight brawls in Russia are nothing new. With that said, this particular scuffle at R3 involved a number of opposing team members and included the participation of some fans who leaped the cage wall.

This is not the first time an insane brawl has occurred inside the cage at a mixed martial arts event. The most recent of which took place at UFC 229 in October of 2018, immediately following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission victory over Conor McGregor.

Another notable brawl that fight fans will remember well took place under the Strikeforce banner in April of 2010 when Nick Diaz, Jake Shields and crew went after Jason Miller.

What do you think of the insane brawl that took place during today’s R3 Fighting Championship event in Moscow? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!