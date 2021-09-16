Demetrious Johnson to compete in MMA-Muay Thai hybrid bout vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: X

Demetrious Johnson’s next fight will be unlike any other he’s ever had before.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Wednesday on MMA Fighting’s The MMA Hour that the UFC’s record holder for title defenses will compete on Dec. 5 at ONE: X. However, it won’t just be any old MMA bout as Johnson (30-4-1) squares off with Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon (267-42-10 in MT) in a hybrid bout.

The fight will be contested over the course of four three-minute rounds with the first and third rounds being Muay Thai only. The second and fourth rounds will be fought under MMA rules.

Last competing in April, Demetrious Johnson suffered a massive upset defeat when challenging for ONE’s 135-pound flyweight title opposite the champion, Adriano Moraes. Thanks to the global ruleset, knees to grounded opponents spelled the end for “Mighty Mouse” in round two as he suffered his first knockout loss.

ONE: X will act as the promotion’s big 10-year anniversary show so it can be expected to be jam-packed with great bouts. In addition to Johnson vs. Jitmuangnon, Sityodtong also announced two title fights.

At 145-pounds in the bantamweight division, the champion, Bibiano Fernandes finally returns after a two-year layoff. Awaiting him will be the always dangerous “Hands of Stone” John Lineker. Lineker has gone 11-2 in his last 13 bouts with his only losses coming to Cory Sandhagen and former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw. He’s won three straight in ONE Championship.

The other title fight features the 155-pound featherweights as former Ultimate Fighter hopeful turned champion, Thanh Le gets a tricky first title defense. The TUF 21 contestant will look to hand BJJ ace Garry Tonon his first loss in seven outings.

Sityodtong also mentioned during the announcements that the rest of the card will be revealed in the coming days.