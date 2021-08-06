Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Tweet comments, ‘I wanna eat his children!!!’

Conor McGregor and his spree of tweeting and deleting continues.

Seemingly a permanent rival at this point, former undefeated 29-0 UFC lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently commented on McGregor’s targeting of his father’s death on Twitter. This didn’t sit too well with “The Notorious.”

“I wanna eat his children!!!!” McGregor’s now-deleted Tweet read via MMA Junkie. “When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

The infamous hatred between Conor McGregor and “The Eagle” dates back to UFC 205 in November 2016 — if not earlier. McGregor would win the lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez that night while Nurmagomedov dispatched of Michael Johnson to close out the prelims.

McGregor’s “Covid is good and father is evil?” tweet led to Nurmagomedov expressing the following when on Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson.

“Only evil can talk about your father, your wife, kids, religion,” Nurmagomedov said. “If you’re normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff, you know?”

Conor McGregor most recently fought at UFC 264 in July when squaring off with Dustin Poirier for the third time. Each of the first two contests saw the loser on the receiving end of a knockout loss — Poirier at featherweight in 2014 and McGregor at lightweight in January 2021.

The UFC 264 trilogy bout ended about as unexpectedly as possible when McGregor broke his leg in the waning moments of the opening round. Continually hostile towards Poirier after the TKO defeat, McGregor won’t be ready to fight until the end of 2021 at the earliest.

In the meantime, Nurmagomedov is sticking to his retirement.