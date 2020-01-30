Morgan Charriere to fight for the Cage Warriors interim featherweight title

French mixed martial arts are on the verge of something great and it seems fans already picked their ambassador, the fighter who goes by the name of Morgan Charriere (15-7-1 MMA, 2-1 Cage Warriors).

It has been just announced that the Frenchman will fight for the Cage Warriors interim featherweight title since current belt-holder Mads Burnell is unable to compete at the moment. Charriere’s opponent hasn’t been announced yet.

🚨 BREAKING 🏆 Featherweight no1 contender Morgan Charrière (15-7) will fight for the Interim Title at Cage Warriors London, with current champion Mads Burnell currently unable to compete ❓ Opponent TBC. 📈 The London card is off the charts! 📍 @indigoatTheO2, March 20th pic.twitter.com/lXW5b4cxEw — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) January 30, 2020

Charriere recently made the biggest statement of his professional career so far, knocking out former Cage Warriors champion Dean Trueman.

Charriere has one of the biggest and most loyal fanbase amongst the fighters outside the UFC. His finish over Trueman won the Cage Warriors TKO/KO of the year as he won by the highest margin since the awards began. The votes in Charriere’s favour made up 96.1% of the 41,000 votes in this year’s poll (per promotion’s press release).

With mixed martial arts close to be legalized in his home country of France, Charriere is one of the hottest names who will potentially get signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship for their first ever gig on French soil.

Charriere joins France’s own and Flyweight CW champion Samir Faiddine, who is going to defend for the first time his belt against Luke Shanks.

See the other bouts announced for London’s show below, per Cage Warriors press release:

Main Card

Samir Faiddine vs Luke Shanks – Flyweight Title Fight

Morgan Charriere vs TBC – Interim Featherweight Title Fight

Paddy Pimblett vs Donovan Desmae – Lightweight

Danilo Belluardo vs. Mason Jones – Lightweight

Ian Garry vs TBC – Welterweight

Pro Prelims

Perry Goodwin vs Steve Aimable – Featherweight

Cory Tait vs Davide Baneschi – Bantamweight

Håkon Foss vs. Nathan Jones – Welterweight

Aidan Stephen vs. Emrah Sonmez – Featherweight

Lewis Monarch vs Kingsley Crawford – Featherweight

Matthew Bonner vs. Jamie Richardson – Middleweight

Darren O’Gorman vs Coner Hignett – Flyweight

Joshua Onwordi vs Jack Collins – Lightweight

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/30/2020.