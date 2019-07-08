VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal watches Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Askren KO, loves it

When Jorge Masvidal knocked Ben Askren unconcious with a flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239, he left thousands of onlookers in shock. That includes UFC interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was in the middle of an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter at the time.

See how Adesanya reacted to this highlight reel knockout below:

Shortly after Jorge Masvidal defeated Askren, he joined Bronsteter for an interview of his own. The TSN reporter showed Masvidal the footage of Adesanya’s reaction, and it’s safe to say that Masvidal appreciated the enthusiasm.

“That dude’s a stud, man,” Masvidal said as he began watching the video. “Damn, that dog freaked out! I know he likes that violence shit! I know he likes that violence shit, that’s why he brings it to the cage. He either really liked it or he bet money on Ben. That’s the champ right there shouting me out.”

After his knockout of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal stands out as arguably the top contender in the crowded UFC welterweight division. That being said, UFC President Dana White is reluctant to commit to giving him a title shot just yet.

“The fight just ended, and I wouldn’t create a pecking order [behind Usman] right now,” he said. “[Masvidal] looked good tonight in an amazing performance and the fastest knockout ever. We’ll see what happens. It’s all gonna depend on when is Usman healthy? When is he 100%? When can he go into training camp and start training for a fight? Then we’ll figure out what’s next.”

While Jorge Masvidal might have to wait for his shot at gold, Israel Adesanya will get the opportunity at UFC 243 in October. The interim champion will look to unify his title opposite undisputed champion Robert Whittaker in the card’s main event

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.