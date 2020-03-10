UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: Israel Adesanya requires further evaluation

Updates regarding medical suspensions for the fighters at UFC 248 have been released, including for the participants in the title fights.

UFC 248 went down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend and was headlined by two highly anticipated title fights — Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero for the Middleweight Championship and Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the Women’s Strawweight Championship.

Regardless of the outcome of those UFC 248 bouts, it’s safe to say that we saw some lingering injuries coming out of the event.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission handed out their list of post-fight medical suspensions as seen below (via MMA Mania).

UFC 248 Main Card:

Israel Adesanya : Needs X-rays of both feet. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9; minimum suspension no contact until April 29.

: Needs X-rays of both feet. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9; minimum suspension no contact until April 29. Zhang Weili : Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22.

: Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22. Joanna Jedrzejczyk : Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22.

: Suspended until May 5; no contact until April 22. Beneil Dariush : Needs MRI on right knee. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9.

: Needs MRI on right knee. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until April 9. Drakkar Klose : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Li Jingliang : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Alex Oliveira : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Max Griffin: Needs MRI on left shoulder. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

UFC 248 Undercard:

Sean O’Malley : Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Jose Quinonez : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Mark Madsen : Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on left foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Rodolfo Vieira : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Gerald Meerschaert : Needs X-ray on left ankle. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on left ankle. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Deron Winn : Suspended until April 7; no contact until March 29.

: Suspended until April 7; no contact until March 29. Giga Chikadze : Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7. Danaa Batgerel : Needs X-ray on right foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7.

: Needs X-ray on right foot. If injury discovered, must have doctor’s clearance or no contact until Sept. 4; minimum suspension with no contact until April 7. Guido Cannetti: Suspended until April 22; no contact until April 7.

