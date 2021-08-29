Pros react after Giga Chikadze TKO’s Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 was headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Giga Chikadze taking on Edson Barboza.

Chikadze (14-2 MMA) has won his last eight fights in a row, a streak which includes back-to-back first round stoppage wins over Jamey Simmons and Cub Swanson.

Meanwhile, Edson Barboza (22-10 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a knockout win over Shane Burgos in May.

Tonight’s Chikadze vs Barboza fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair for as long as it lasted. Giga was able to get off to a strong start in round one, but the Brazilian was quick to turn the tide in the second frame. Then, in round three, Giga Chikadze was able to rock Edson Barboza with a combination and shortly thereafter finished him off with strikes. The referee stepped in to call a stop to the action while Barboza was still on his feet, but the veteran fighter was clearly badly hurt.

Official UFC Vegas 35 Result: Giga Chikadze def. Edson Barboza via TKO at 1:44 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Chikadze vs. Barboza below:

Omg this fight 💕💕💕💕 #ufcvegas35 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 29, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Giga Chikadze defeating Edson Barboza:

the precision and aggressiveness of chikadze #ufcvegas35 — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) August 29, 2021

That fight was CHILLS! Strikers like that keep you on the edge of your seat waiting for the finishing shot! Giga is your winner tonight! HUGE for Georgia!! 🇬🇪 #UFCVegas35 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2021

Wow @giga_chikadze is a monster wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 29, 2021

Congrats @giga_chikadze great skills — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 29, 2021

Following his impressive win the Georgian fighter called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

