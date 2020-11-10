Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor: “I’m ready to sign when you are”

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is setting his sights on a blockbuster fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Chandler signed with the UFC earlier this year, but has yet to make his debut with the promotion.

Over the last few weeks, the former Bellator champion has had his crosshairs locked on UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

“Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje would be No. 1 and No. 2 of the guys I want to fight,” Chandler said on UFC Unfiltered. “I think it’s a great introductory fight to the UFC fans of who Michael Chandler is. They’re both great fights, they’re both guys who fight. As you guys have seen who watched my fights, guys who run away, that’s the best way to try to beat me is to try to run away from my pressure. Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson are going to meet me in the middle of the Octagon and we’re going to have a blast. So either of those guys sounds like a great fight.”

While Chandler has made no secret of his desire for fights with Ferguson and Gaethje, neither matchup has materialized as of yet.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, the former Bellator champ blamed Ferguson and Gaethje for these potential matchups not coming together, and set his sights on a fight with McGregor.

Looks like Dustin and Tony are the ones holding up contracts. I’m ready to sign when you are @thenotoriousmma @magllc @paradigmsports — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 10, 2020

“Looks like Dustin and Tony are the ones holding up contracts,” Chandler wrote. “I’m ready to sign when you are @thenotoriousmma.”

McGregor has recently been linked to a January 23 fight with Dustin Poirier, although it was recently reported by ESPN that he could wind up fighting Gaethje on that date. Whatever the case, the Irish star clearly has no shortage of potential dance partners for his next fight.

Does a lightweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler interest you?