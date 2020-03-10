Michael Bisping criticizes Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero: “It was sh*tty fight!”

The main event showdown between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero at UFC 248 left some fans wanting more. On the flip side, other fans had enough including the former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

“The Last Stylebender” defended his title for the first time against Romero at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last weekend. Adesanya won the five-round fight by unanimous decision, but the fight fell short of many viewers’ expectations. In the first round, Michael Bisping was initially impressed by the tentative start:

“People are booing but I’m on the edge of my seat here. Fascinating.”

However, as the rounds rolled on, Bisping grew tired of the action. During an episode of his podcast Believe, You Me with co-host Luis J Gomez, he weighed in on -what he dubbed- a “sh*tty” fight:

“That [tweet] may have been in round 1, OK. I’ve got to say it wasn’t my feelings by round 5. By round 5, I had had enough of it. I understand Romero is a very powerful guy and he has the ability to end anybody’s night, turn off your lights with one shot. Adesanya rightly, correctly, and smartly understands that so you’ve got to come with the correct game plan. You don’t wan’t to stand in the pocket and trade with Romero.”

Bisping continued:

“The fight started, Romero just stood there absolutely stationary, feet planted to the floor. Everybody was like ‘wow what’s he doing’. I knew exactly what he was doing and it was genius. He was just waiting for Adesanya to come to him.

“If he does that, that gives Romero the chance to counter. Because Romero is the shorter guy, for him to get on the inside, he’s got to slip, he’s got to get past kicks, he’s got to get past all types of stuff…but Adesanya saw the trap so then eventually, i think a couple of minutes in, nothing had happened.

“As the fight progressed it was getting more and more frustrating.”

Bisping explained he understood why Adesanya was continually backing up and circling and believes that was a smart decision for Stylebender to use his reach advantage. However, he also found it frustrating as a fan:

“A win’s a win over a very very tough opponent. But it wasn’t the most exciting fight, it wasn’t the most spectacular performance, I don’t think he won any new fans with that fight.

“I think both of them, if they’re brutally honest with one-another, that was a sh*tty fight! Simple as that. It was a sh*tty fight, and I don’t think anyone’s clambering for a rematch.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s outlook on Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero at UFC 248? Let us know in the comments below and watch the full Believe, You Me here: