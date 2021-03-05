Dana White believes Poirier loss put Conor McGregor in a “good place,” trilogy targeted for summer

Dana White says Conor McGregor wants the Dustin Poirier trilogy as soon as possible and the promotion is targeting for it to happen in the summer.

In the main event of UFC 257, McGregor made his return to the Octagon against Poirier in a rematch of a fight nearly seven years in the making. Unfortunately, for the Irishman, the fight did not go his way as he lost by second-round TKO.

Although the loss was disappointing for McGregor, White actually believes it put the Irishman in a good place.

“I think the loss put him back into a really good place,” White said on “The Jim Rome Show” about Conor McGregor (via MMAJunkie). “It’s the classic ‘Rocky III.’ You’re pulling up to the fight in yachts and covered in Versace and you got all the money in the world, it’s hard to stay hungry.”

Immediately after the fight, both McGregor and Poirier called for the trilogy to take place. They are 1-1 against each other with both men getting their win by knockout so the trilogy makes sense. For White, he says the plan is to have it happen this summer.

“Conor’s ready to roll,” White said. “Conor wants to fight again. He wants the rematch with Dustin Poirier, and he wants it as soon as possible. We’re working on it. Hopefully this summer”

With Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2 booked for June, it is likely the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 would take place in July or August. However, White has made it clear the fight would not be for the title as he is still holding out hope Khabib Nurmagomedov returns.

McGregor is now just 1-2 in MMA since his legendary boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. His lone win was a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone after he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt in his return to the Octagon.

Are you looking forward to Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3?