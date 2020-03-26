“Sugar” Sean O’Malley discloses injuries he had prior to entering UFC 248 fight

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley has revealed an ongoing injury with his foot that he battled through to earn his UFC 248 win against Jose Quinonez.

After his ongoing debacle with USADA over a tainted supplement, the bantamweight talent returned to the Octagon for the first time in two years at UFC 248, earlier this month. He returned in style and dismantled Quinonez with a first-round TKO victory.

Sean O’Malley believes everything ran smoothly and was near to perfect. However, he had to weather a persisting foot injury sustained in training during his showstopper performance:

“Every fighter walking in there [is] dealing with something, and mine was just another little something. I had both my feet taped up that fight [UFC 248],” he said to Submission Radio.

“I feel like being a kicker, when you kick a lot, you kick a lot of elbows when you’re sparring and stuff. I just kicked someone’s elbow really hard three weeks before.

“I couldn’t walk for like three days. My foot was just in so much pain. You know, the pain went away a little bit,” O’Malley said.

“I still have it. I’m actually going to get an X-ray and an MRI this week and see if there’s anything’s wrong with it, see if it’s just a deep bruise. It goes from extreme pain to not so much pain. I don’t know, it’s just weird, our bodies are weird.”

O’Malley discussed how during his battle with USADA, he needed surgery on his right hip, on his foot and he could barely walk. His suspension over the tainted supplement gave him time to recover. Despite injuries prior and during his Jose Quinonez bout at UFC 248, the bantamweight felt great to be getting back to what he does best:

“But like I say, going into the fight I felt so f*cking good, but little injuries here and there.”

Let’s hope Sean O’Malley’s X-ray goes according to plan, and he doesn’t end up adding Coronavirus to his list of ailments!