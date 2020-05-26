Vitor Belfort wants AEW tag team match with Mike Tyson

ONE Championship star Vitor Belfort wants to partake in an AEW tag team match with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Belfort has recently been training with Tyson, and also attended an AEW event in Jacksonville, Florida, of which Tyson was a part.

Now he wants to join the boxing star in the AEW ring.

“I think AEW should have Mike [Tyson] and myself do a tag team match against two of their champions,” said Belfort (via MyMMANews.com). “Tony [Khan], the owner of AEW is a good friend of mine. That for me is a great idea and I’m open to it. It will be the two youngest champions of combat sports against the two youngest champions of AEW.”

Interestingly, both AEW and ONE Championship have broadcast partnerships with TNT, so there is a connection between the two organizations.

Belfort is slated to make his ONE Championship debut in a special rules fight with Alain Ngalani later this year.

Tyson, on the other hand, recently announced plans to return to the ring at 53 years old. Belfort seems supportive of the boxer’s comeback plans but urges him to make smart choices.

“He needs to make smart choices,” Belfort said of Tyson. “The right opponent is key. He needs an opponent that will bring value to the market. Not just an opponent that will try to make some money.”

Would you be interested in seeing Vitor Belfort and Mike Tyson in the AEW ring?