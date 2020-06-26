ONE Championship announces return on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand

After a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, ONE Championship has announced that it will return to our screens with an event in Bangkok, Thailand on July 31.

ONE recently promoted a pair of ONE Hero Series of events in Shanghai, China, but the bouts did not air outside the country. This Bangkok event will be broadcast globally.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the promotion’s return on his social media channels on Friday.

ONE Championship is BACK!After a successful ONE Hero Series 13 and 14 in China last weekend, ONE Championship will now… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Friday, June 26, 2020

“ONE Championship is BACK,” Sityodtong wrote on Facebook. “After a successful ONE Hero Series 13 and 14 in China last weekend, ONE Championship will now kick off our flagship event schedule with ONE: No Surrender on July 31 in Thailand! ONE: No Surrender will be a closed-door, audience-free stadium event for live global broadcast. We will also be holding 12 extra fights on that day for the newly-launched ONE Dark Series, a taped first-air product for our broadcast partners around the world. Stay tuned for more details!”

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our superstar team at ONE Championship

for everything. The world is suffering from the worst global crisis in a hundred years. Most national borders remain closed across Asia. With zero visibility and weekly COVID-19 policy changes in every country, it has been impossible to plan anything. Thank you to the greatest team in the world for your heart and hustle.”

According to BJPENN.com’s Tom Taylor, the first fights on this July 31 ONE Championship card should be announced on Monday.

I’m told the first fights for ONE Championship’s July 31 show in Bangkok will be announced on Monday. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) June 26, 2020

ONE Championship promoted its most recent event, ONE: King of the Jungle, in Singapore in late February. The card was headlined by an atomweight kickboxing title fight between Janet Todd and Stamp Fairtex, with Todd winning a close decision. The card also saw Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeat Rocky Ogden, and UFC veteran Yoshihiro Akiyama pick up a devastating knockout win over Sherif Mohamed.

Stay tuned for further updates on the return of ONE Championship as details emerge.