Angela Lee “shocked and disgusted” after her gym is vandalized

ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee is “shocked and disgusted” after her family gym, United BJJ Hawaii, was vandalized last week.

Lee opened up on this unfortunate incident, which delayed the opening of the gym, in a recent Instagram post. She also shared video of the incident, which is now being investigated by local police.

“Dear United BJJ Hawaii students, unfortunately we did not have the best start to the new year,” Lee wrote on Instagram on Sunday (via SCMP MMA). “We are shocked and disgusted by this act but we are incredibly grateful that no one was hurt. Sadly, we will not be able to open today, as we had hoped. We plan to use this weekend to clean and hopefully resume classes on Monday 1/4.

“We are so sorry to inform you at such a late notice. We just found out about this incident and are trying our best to sort this all out.”

Angela Lee, who is married to ONE Championship featherweight staple Bruno Pucci, is currently pregnant. While she’s out, ONE plans to promote an atomweight Grand Prix tournament. Lee is hopeful that she’ll be able to fight the Grand Prix winner toward the end of 2021.

“I do think that it might give me a bit of extra motivation, something more to fight for, and I might even be more vicious than ever,” Angela Lee told BJPENN.com recently, forecasting how motherhood will change her as a fighter. “I’m looking forward to the journey back and getting back in there because I really love this sport.

“I know they announced the grand prix, and I think that’s just perfect because there are so many really good top contenders in the atomweight division,” Lee added. “I’ll be watching very closely and paying attention to how everything plays out.”