Adriano Moraes credits Jorge Masvidal for knee that knocked out Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes credited teammate Jorge Masvidal for the knee that knocked out Demetrious Johnson.

Moraes shocked the world when he knocked out Johnson at ONE on TNT 1 on Wednesday night. The underrated Brazilian was a +500 underdog at the sportsbooks to defeat Johnson, who was a 10-to-1 favorite, but he did just that and more with flying colors. After a competitive first round that saw Moraes utilize his size advantage, in the second round Moraes dropped Johnson with an uppercut, and then he finished him off with a brutal knee on the ground. It was an incredible win for Moraes that legitimizes him as a champion.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Moraes credited his teammate at American Top Team, Masvidal, for showing him that knees can change your life. Masvidal, of course, was mostly a journeyman in MMA before he landed a flying knee on Ben Askren at UFC 239 that knocked him out in just five seconds. It’s one of the greatest highlight-reel knockouts of all time and the fame from it has turned Masvidal into a huge star in the promotion. Moraes knows first hand how knees can change lives and he landed one of his own.

Masvidal @GamebredFighter told me the knee can change life’s ✅👍🏾 — Adriano Moraes (@adrianomkmoraes) April 8, 2021

Moraes (19-3) has been in ONE Championship since 2013 and he has racked up an impressive 10-3 record in the organization overall. Seven of those wins have come by stoppage, and his only three losses all came by split decision, of which he avenged two of those defeats. Moraes winning over Johnson shows once again that the world is full of amazing MMA talent. While he wasn’t as big of a name as “Mighty Mouse,” he showed that he’s not only on his level, but that he’s one of the best in the world in general right now.

What do you think is next for Adriano Moraes following his KO win over Demetrious Johnson?